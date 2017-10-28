University of Pretoria suspends students for racial video – South African Broadcasting Corporation
South African Broadcasting Corporation
University of Pretoria suspends students for racial video
South African Broadcasting Corporation
In the video, which has gone viral on social media, the two white female students can be heard repeatedly using the K-word towards a black person they claim stole their phone.(SABC). Tags: Gauteng · Pretoria · University of Pretoria · Racism · Bafana …
Students who used K-word on video suspended
WATCH: Uproar over 'f*cken ka**ir' comments by UP students
Racist video: Tuks condemns use of language
