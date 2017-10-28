Pages Navigation Menu

University of Pretoria suspends students for racial video – South African Broadcasting Corporation

Posted on Oct 28, 2017 in Africa


South African Broadcasting Corporation

University of Pretoria suspends students for racial video
South African Broadcasting Corporation
In the video, which has gone viral on social media, the two white female students can be heard repeatedly using the K-word towards a black person they claim stole their phone.(SABC). Tags: Gauteng · Pretoria · University of Pretoria · Racism · Bafana
