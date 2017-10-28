Unknown gunmen shot dead 2 Kenyan police officers – Xinhua
Unknown gunmen shot dead 2 Kenyan police officers
Xinhua
NAIROBI, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) — Unknown assailants shot dead two Kenyan police officers during an ambush in Nairobi early Saturday. Area police chief Joseph Gichangi said the bodies of the two security officers were found in Kayole residential estate …
Two police officers killed, robbed of their pistols in ambush in Kayole, Nairobi
Three thugs who killed cops in Kayole gunned down at Kenol
Two police officers shot and killed in Kayole
