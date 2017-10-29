UNN graduate breaks 69-year-old record in University of Ibadan

Ozibo Ekele, a 2013 Mass Communication graduate of the University of Nigeria Nsukka and a 2016 graduate of Ibadan School of History (Department of History), Faculty of Arts, University of Ibadan, broke a 69-year-old record of the school where he finished top of the Faculty and Department with a B.A. (First Class Honours) and a CGPA of …

The post UNN graduate breaks 69-year-old record in University of Ibadan appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

