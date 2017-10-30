UNN Students Place Juju In Front Of Lecturers Office [See Photos]

What are we not going to see? which one is juju in from of a department? what is happening? A serious incident happened this morning in the department of HOME SCIENCE, NUTRITION ND DIETETICS department in University of Nigeria, Nsukka Campus. Charms and broken eggs was seen in the premises leading to the general office …

The post UNN Students Place Juju In Front Of Lecturers Office [See Photos] appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

