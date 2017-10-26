Unnecessary political burden put on courts: Mogoeng – South African Broadcasting Corporation
|
South African Broadcasting Corporation
|
Unnecessary political burden put on courts: Mogoeng
South African Broadcasting Corporation
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has urged political parties to resolve their problems internally before resorting to the courts. He was addressing the Cape Town Press Club on the subject of "Judicial Overreach". There are currently several challenges or …
Chief Justice warns political parties on taking cases to court
Mogoeng: Political Parties Must Resolve Issues Inside The Family First
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!