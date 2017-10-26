Unnecessary political burden put on courts: Mogoeng – South African Broadcasting Corporation

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Oct 26, 2017 in Africa


Unnecessary political burden put on courts: Mogoeng
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has urged political parties to resolve their problems internally before resorting to the courts. He was addressing the Cape Town Press Club on the subject of "Judicial Overreach". There are currently several challenges or …
Chief Justice warns political parties on taking cases to courtNews24
Mogoeng: Political Parties Must Resolve Issues Inside The Family FirstHuffington Post South Africa (blog)

