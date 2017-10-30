Unpaid benefits: Ekiti loses seven pensioners in two weeks

Seven local government pensioners have reportedly died in Ekiti State in the last two weeks over hardship allegedly unleashed on them as a result of non-payment of their monthly pensions and gratuities. The council pensioners made this known on Monday at their monthly meeting held in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital. Acting under the aegis of […]

