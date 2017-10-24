Unpaid salaries: Organised labour threaten mass action in Kogi

The organised labour in Kogi has threatened to call out its members for mass action, should government continues to default in the payment of salary to its workers. The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the Joint Public Service Negotiating Council (JPSNC) issued the threat in a statement in Lokoja on Tuesday. […]

