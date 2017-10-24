Wabba appeals for relief materials for Kogi workers, says NLC will soon storm Lokoja – The Eagle Online
|
The Eagle Online
|
Wabba appeals for relief materials for Kogi workers, says NLC will soon storm Lokoja
The Eagle Online
Ayuba Wabba, the President of Nigeria Labour Congress, on Tuesday in Abuja appealed to Nigerians to rally round Kogi workers by donating relief materials to them. Wabba, who was answering questions from newsmen on the Kogi worker who committed …
NLC to clamp down on Kogi, visits NASS, Villa over director's death, unpaid salaries
Kogi: We are going all out against Gov. Bello – Workers threaten
Labour Threatens Mass Action In Kogi Over Unpaid Salaries
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!