Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Wabba appeals for relief materials for Kogi workers, says NLC will soon storm Lokoja – The Eagle Online

Posted on Oct 24, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Eagle Online

Wabba appeals for relief materials for Kogi workers, says NLC will soon storm Lokoja
The Eagle Online
Ayuba Wabba, the President of Nigeria Labour Congress, on Tuesday in Abuja appealed to Nigerians to rally round Kogi workers by donating relief materials to them. Wabba, who was answering questions from newsmen on the Kogi worker who committed …
NLC to clamp down on Kogi, visits NASS, Villa over director's death, unpaid salariesNIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
Kogi: We are going all out against Gov. Bello – Workers threatenDaily Post Nigeria
Labour Threatens Mass Action In Kogi Over Unpaid SalariesThe Whistler
The News –Daily Trust
all 10 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.