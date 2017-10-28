Pages Navigation Menu

Unpaid salaries: PDP donates bags of rice to Kogi workers

The Kogi State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has concluded arrangement to send some bags of rice to help workers cushion the effects non-payment of salary in Kogi state. The gesture is coming few days after some lawmakers in the National Assembly led by Senator Dino Melaye donated over 1200 bags rice to civil […]

