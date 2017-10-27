Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Unsustainable Mandate Of RSSDA – The Tide

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Unsustainable Mandate Of RSSDA
The Tide
The recent resignation from office by the Executive Director of the Rivers State Sustainable Development Agency (RSSDA), Mr Larry Pepple, is a development that redirects attention to the circumstances of this agency which many easily see as moribund, …
Wike releases $1m for 28 RSSDA overseas scholarsThe Nation Newspaper
Governor Wike releases $1m for 28 Rivers overseas studentsTODAY.NG

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.