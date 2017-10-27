Unsustainable Mandate Of RSSDA – The Tide
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Unsustainable Mandate Of RSSDA
The Tide
The recent resignation from office by the Executive Director of the Rivers State Sustainable Development Agency (RSSDA), Mr Larry Pepple, is a development that redirects attention to the circumstances of this agency which many easily see as moribund, …
Wike releases $1m for 28 RSSDA overseas scholars
Governor Wike releases $1m for 28 Rivers overseas students
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!