Ramaphosa trust withdraws funding from racist student
Mail & Guardian
The Cyril Ramaphosa Education Trust has withdrawn a bursary it awarded to a student, Catherine Michelle Reynders after a video emerged of her making racial slurs. Reynders has now been suspended from the University of Pretoria pending a disciplinary …
UP condemns racism incident
What a wretched weekend for racists
