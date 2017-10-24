UPDATE 1-Brazil congressional committees vote on reforms helping small miners – Reuters
BRASILIA, Oct 24 (Reuters) – Brazilian congressional committees approved one plank of sweeping mining reforms on Tuesday, amending President Michel Temer's proposals to favor smaller miners, with votes on the two other measures delayed to …
