Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

UPDATE 1-Brazil congressional committees vote on reforms helping small miners – Reuters

Posted on Oct 24, 2017 in World | 0 comments


U.S. News & World Report

UPDATE 1-Brazil congressional committees vote on reforms helping small miners
Reuters
BRASILIA, Oct 24 (Reuters) – Brazilian congressional committees approved one plank of sweeping mining reforms on Tuesday, amending President Michel Temer's proposals to favor smaller miners, with votes on the two other measures delayed to …
Brazilian judge freezes controversial slavery decreeThe Punch
Brazil's teflon president to survive latest threatThe Manila Times

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.