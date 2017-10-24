UPDATE 1-Nigeria’s new 650000 bpd Dangote refinery seen online end 2019 – Reuters
Reuters Africa
CAPE TOWN, Oct 24 (Reuters) – A new 650,000 barrels per day refinery being built by Africa's richest man in Nigeria is expected to come onstream by the end of 2019, Nigeria's Minister of State for Petroleum Resources Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu said on …
