UPDATE 1-Rest of Africa weighs on South Africa’s Shoprite Q1 sales – Reuters

Posted on Oct 30, 2017


Business Day

UPDATE 1-Rest of Africa weighs on South Africa's Shoprite Q1 sales
Reuters
JOHANNESBURG, Oct 30 (Reuters) – Shoprite increased turnover 6.4 percent in the three months to end-September, buoyed by South African sales, but with weaker commodity prices weighing on in its business in the rest of Africa. Africa's largest grocer
