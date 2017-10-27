UPDATE: Several arrests following metered taxi protest chaos – eNCA
UPDATE: Several arrests following metered taxi protest chaos
eNCA
At least 30 people were arrested on various charges including public violence, following a protest by metered taxi drivers near OR Tambo International Airport. Photo: Twitter: @GTP_Traffstats. BOKSBURG – More than 30 people were arrested for public …
[ALERT] 2 Uber vehicles torched in Joburg highway protest
Our partners not involved R24/R21 protest – says Uber
Protests block roads around OR Tambo
