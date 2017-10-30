Uriel Ngozi Oputa The BBnaija Celebrity Show Off Her Massive Boobs On Display In A Sleeveless Top (Photos)
So it was a little surprise to see stunning former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Uriel Ngozi Oputa turn up to fellow housemate, Marvis’ pool birthday party. The beautiful rapper showed
The post Uriel Ngozi Oputa The BBnaija Celebrity Show Off Her Massive Boobs On Display In A Sleeveless Top (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!