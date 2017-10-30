US court blocks Trump’s military transgender ban

A federal judge on Monday blocked President Donald Trump’s ban on transgender personnel from serving in the US military, though she upheld a block on the Pentagon paying for sex-change procedures. US District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly ordered the government to “revert to the status quo” that was in effect before Trump ordered the contentious ban. […]

