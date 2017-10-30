US pledges to help fund Africa counterterrorism task force – CNN
US pledges to help fund Africa counterterrorism task force
CNN
(CNN) The Trump administration is considering providing up to $60 million to a five-nation counterterrorism task force in the Sahel region of Africa, several weeks after a deadly firefight drew public attention to the US military's presence there …
Niger is on the front lines of the war against terrorism
United Nations News Centre
US pledges up to $60 million for security in Sahel region
