US promotes STEM education in Nigeria, trains 460 students, teachers

By Vera Samuel Anyagafu

The US government, in collaboration with US-based robotics education, RoboRave International education academy, has begun a robotics training workshop for 460 elementary, secondary, and university students, as well as Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) teachers, robotics enthusiasts, and scientists.

The workshop seeks to boost technology education in Nigeria by engaging the participating students in hands-on robotics activities to stimulate their interest in math and science as well as careers in the STEM fields, says the US Consul General F. John Bray.

According to Bray, the U.S. Mission is supporting the capacity building workshop in hopes that participants will be inspired to work collaboratively with the aid of technology to create innovative solutions to shared global challenges.

He said, “In a world that’s becoming increasingly technology-driven, it’s more important than ever before for our youth to be equipped with the knowledge and skills to become innovators, educators, researchers, and leaders who can solve the most pressing challenges facing our world, both today and tomorrow. We are honored to support this initiative that promotes science, technology, engineering, and mathematics — subjects collectively known as STEM in Nigeria.”

Also, Program partner and Director RoboRAVE Nigeria, Mr. Kingsley Imade, explained that the training sessions will be facilitated by an international faculty, including RoboRAVE International Director of Global Programs Russ Fisher-Ives, and RoboRAVE North America Director Brian Montoya.

Imade further explained that the sessions focusing on robotics designs and programming will provide a platform for teachers to learn how to implement the STEM approach in the educational process via practical scientific activities, throughout the training days.

“An education to develop robotics skills places students on track to develop such STEM enabling competencies like critical and computational thinking, collaboration and creativity that has long life advantages,” Imade, added

The training being hosted at the American Corner at Co-Creation Hub (CCHUB), Yaba, Lagos, 23-25 October and at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library Complex, Abeokuta, Ogun State, October 26-28, is expected to donate one hundred robots free-of-charge to participating schools in Lagos and Ogun states.

Also, the program is expected to provide the students and their teachers with an opportunity to put their skills to use following the completion of the training.

