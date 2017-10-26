Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

US Representatives: Congress must hold Qatar accountable – gulfnews.com

Posted on Oct 26, 2017 in World | 0 comments


gulfnews.com

US Representatives: Congress must hold Qatar accountable
gulfnews.com
Dubai: Two US representatives have said they would amend a bill that requires the president to impose sanctions on individuals and state-sponsored agencies that finance terrorist groups. The amendments will make sure that Qatar does not use its
US, Qatar and 5 other Gulf nations jointly impose sanctions on 11 terrorist backersObiaks News

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.