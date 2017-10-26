US Representatives: Congress must hold Qatar accountable – gulfnews.com
US Representatives: Congress must hold Qatar accountable
gulfnews.com
Dubai: Two US representatives have said they would amend a bill that requires the president to impose sanctions on individuals and state-sponsored agencies that finance terrorist groups. The amendments will make sure that Qatar does not use its …
US, Qatar and 5 other Gulf nations jointly impose sanctions on 11 terrorist backers
