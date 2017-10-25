Pages Navigation Menu

US to strengthen energy partnerships in Africa, says US Energy Secretary – Creamer Media’s Engineering News

Posted on Oct 25, 2017

US to strengthen energy partnerships in Africa, says US Energy Secretary
US Energy Secretary Rick Perry says his government is committed to strengthening its energy partnerships with African countries, but has called for a clear and transparent regulatory environment. “There is no more important message that governing
