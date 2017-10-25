USAID, Nestle, others to train volunteers on agribusiness – WorldStage
USAID, Nestle, others to train volunteers on agribusiness
Four organisations including Nestle and USAID have initiated a training programme for volunteers in the field of agriculture and agribusiness in Kaduna State. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports under the programme tagged `Feed the Future', that …
US, Kaduna launch maize quality improvement scheme
