Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Use legal processes for repeat election disputes, says AU’s Thabo Mbeki – Daily Nation

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Nation

Use legal processes for repeat election disputes, says AU's Thabo Mbeki
Daily Nation
The head of the African Union Election Observer Mission, Thabo Mbeki, briefs journalists on the repeat presidential election on October 26, 2017 at Nairobi Primary School in Dagoretti North Constituency. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU | NATION MEDIA …
African Election Observer Mission happy with poll conductCapital FM Kenya
Angry reactions after AU observers praised IEBCZIPO.CO.KE

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.