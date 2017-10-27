Pages Navigation Menu

UTEP honours Okagbare – The Punch

UTEP honours Okagbare
Blessing Okagbare is one of the five athletes to be inducted into the University of Texas El Paso Sports Hall of Fame on Friday. According to the UTEP's website, Okagbare, Antonio Davis (basketballer), Seth Joyner (footballer), Cynthia Ruelas-Macias …
Okagbare to be inducted into University of Texas Hall Of Fame todayThe Nation Newspaper
Marquee class being inducted to UTEP Hall of Fame Friday nightEl Paso Times

