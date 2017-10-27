UTEP honours Okagbare – The Punch
The Punch
UTEP honours Okagbare
Blessing Okagbare is one of the five athletes to be inducted into the University of Texas El Paso Sports Hall of Fame on Friday. According to the UTEP's website, Okagbare, Antonio Davis (basketballer), Seth Joyner (footballer), Cynthia Ruelas-Macias …
