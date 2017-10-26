Vera Sidika Shares Sultry Picture Of Her Hand In Her Private Part

Controversial Kenyan socialite, Vera Sidika shared this photo of her left hand placed in her pubic region while posing for a selfie. Vera Sidika shared the sultry picture on social media with no caption! The 28 year old Vera Sidika, also known as Vee Beiby, is a Kenyan television and social media personality, celebrity, video vixen entrepreneur …

The post Vera Sidika Shares Sultry Picture Of Her Hand In Her Private Part appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

