Verdict looms for Italian man accused of intentionally infecting 30 women with HIV

Posted on Oct 28, 2017

An HIV-positive man accused of intentionally infecting 30 women is set to learn the verdict on Friday in his trial for allegedly targeting victims for unprotected sex over nearly 10 years. Under the pseudonym “Hearty Style”, 33-year-old accountant Valentino Talluto seduced dozens of young women on social networks and internet dating sites, often dating several […]

