Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia attends Global Business Forum – Ghana News Agency

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Ghana News Agency

Accra, Oct. 30, GNA – The Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, left Accra last night for Dubai, United Arab Emirates, to attend the 2017 edition of the Global Business Forum on Africa. The Forum, organized by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry …

