Victim of gas explosion dies in Makurdi after 3 months battle

Miss Stella Merkyaa, a student, who suffered multiple injuries from a gas explosion on July 18, died Tuesday morning, Benue health commissioner Cecilia Ojabo, has confirmed. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Merkyaa, a student of the School of Midwifery, Makurdi, suffered the multiple burns when her cooking gas exploded on her in the hostel. Ojabo, who confirmed the death in a telephone interview with NAN, described the incident as “unfortunate”.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

