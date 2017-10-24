Pages Navigation Menu

Victim of gas explosion dies in Makurdi after 3 months battle

Posted on Oct 24, 2017

Miss Stella Merkyaa, a student, who suffered multiple injuries from a gas explosion on July 18, died Tuesday morning, Benue health commissioner Cecilia Ojabo, has confirmed. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Merkyaa, a student of the School of Midwifery, Makurdi, suffered the multiple burns when her cooking gas exploded on her in the hostel. Ojabo, who confirmed the death in a telephone interview with NAN, described the incident as “unfortunate”.

