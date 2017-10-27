VIDEO: Ariki Boy – Turn Up Ft RayBlaze & NovaD

ARIKI BOYZ Entertainment presents Nigerian and Belgium based fast rising Hip-hop / Afro-Pop singing sensation popularly known as ARIKI BOY most anticipated video “Turn Up” directed by Julien Bmjizzo off his recently released EP titled “Journey of Ariki” a project full of feel-good tunes that will have you dancing all summer long.

The 6 tracks project are packed with tracks such as Turn up (feat. Ray Blaze & Nova D), Baby Oh, Bangana (feat. Rebbel Ashes & Teddy Ziggy), Where Dem Dey, Flow (feat. Nova D & and Ariki) available for download and streaming on all online digital platforms below: Watch, listen up, enjoy and share your thoughts below.

