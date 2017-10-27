VIDEO: Ben Anansi – Tumble Me

After dropping the audio for the infectious club tune “Tumble Me”, raving act Ben Anansi quickly releases the official video.

Shot by Adamsgud, the vibrant video compliments Ben Anansi’s effort to put his name on the wall perfectly. Ben Anansi is signed to BO Entertainment.

Watch, re-watch, and share #TumbleMe! Bad Yute!

