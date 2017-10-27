VIDEO: Boy Sean – Antenna

Mastar Mind Records unveils her creative and smart act, Boy Sean.

Boy Sean is the label’s music producer/ audio engineer and artist and has worked to producing his label mate MarcyKeyz and Classic Moss to giving fans a good feel of great music.

Boy Sean is born and brought up in Lagos, Nigeria and hails from Kogi state, a multi-talented person, and holds music greatly in his heart.

Boy Sean releases his first official singles + visuals “ANTENNA” under the imprint of Mastar Mind Records, a self produced track by Sean himself, the track surely is mind blowing and club joint that is set to hit the airwaves this season.

The visuals are shoot by young prominent cinematographer Mic Phillips and it promise to be one of the best works that the industry has never seen before, Antenna is unique and that’s all that can be said.

Download, listen and Share.

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

Watch video below:

DOWNLOAD VIDEO

The post VIDEO: Boy Sean – Antenna appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

