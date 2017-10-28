VIDEO: Brown Shuga ft Dj Flex x Pepenazi – Shagbana

Nigeria born music superstar Brown Shuga teams up with Pepenazi and Dj Flex on this new wavy hit “Shagbana” . off his recently released debut EP titled Renegade.

The EP features notable Nigeria acts such as Kayswitch, CDQ, Oritse Femi, Rayce, Magnito, Pepenazi and an international artist in the person of Stanley Enow. The Video was shot in lagos by Lucas Reid.

