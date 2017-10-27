Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

(Video) Buhari must re-contest in 2019 – Senate Leader

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Senate Leader Ahmed Lawal says President Muhammadu Buhari has no option than to re-contest the presidential election in 2019 in view of his performance in the past two years. Lawal stated this when he fielded questions from State House correspondents after a closed door meeting with Buhari in Abuja, on Friday. The Senator, who is an official of the Buhari Support Group, said Nigerians had every justification to be happy with Buhari’s administration, saying that they would continue to identify and support the administration’s programmes.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.