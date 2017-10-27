(Video) Buhari must re-contest in 2019 – Senate Leader

Senate Leader Ahmed Lawal says President Muhammadu Buhari has no option than to re-contest the presidential election in 2019 in view of his performance in the past two years. Lawal stated this when he fielded questions from State House correspondents after a closed door meeting with Buhari in Abuja, on Friday. The Senator, who is an official of the Buhari Support Group, said Nigerians had every justification to be happy with Buhari’s administration, saying that they would continue to identify and support the administration’s programmes.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

