VIDEO: Cabosnoop – Chaka

Angolan Singer Cabosnoop After The Success Of His Single Awaa featuring YBNL Boss Olamide Has Decided to drop a brand new single accompanied with the visuals titled Chakam. The Angolan singer Sings In his native language and English, Powered By JukeboxMusic/Reves Media. The Single Was Produced By Femkeyz

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

Watch, Listen And Enjoy!

The post VIDEO: Cabosnoop – Chaka appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

