VIDEO: Citizen – Asusu Igbo

Phenomenal artist CITIZEN makes his debut in the music industry with this hit song “ASUSU IGBO“.

The 21st century classic Afrobeat sound was produced by P.don Classic and talks about the rich content of the Igbo language and the need to revive the dwindling nature of the spoken language of Igbo culture.

CITIZEN was born Ifeanyi Asadu in May 1986, in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu state. He started his music career as a child where he learned the basics of music from the live band. He has been influenced by artists such as Flavour, Osadebe and a host of others. CITIZEN can be said, to be an artist extraordinaire.

