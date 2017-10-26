Video: Curvy American Model Symba claims Aliko Dangote is her Sugar Daddy

Curvy American model, Symba, who has been trending after she was seen taking photos, wearing a skimpy bikini outfit out on the streets of Lagos joked about her intentions in a hilarious Instagram video. The model said that she is ready to go after Ex President Jonathan Goodluck because of his coins. Symba also joked about…

The post Video: Curvy American Model Symba claims Aliko Dangote is her Sugar Daddy appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

