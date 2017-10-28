VIDEO: Da Giant Ft. Young Jonn – Mamacita

Nigerian afro-pop artiste Da Giant returns with tuneful song dubbed ‘Mamacita’ featuring versatile music producer Young Jonn – self-styled ‘the wicked producer’.

Having gone on short hiatus to perfect his craft, the Hits Branded Records signee is back to reclaim his admired spot in the music industry. He joined forces with Young Jonn who produced and featured on the song.

Speaking on his new single, ‘Mamacita’, Da Giant, real name Ashi David, said the song was inspired by the inner beauty of African ladies that many don’t see often and the tender hearts they have.

Accompanied by crystal clear visuals directed and shot by brilliant cinematographer Sir Mobzy, ‘Mamacita’ is a groovy song with smooth rap flows, rhythmic chorus berth from serenading lyrics.

Da Giant is a multi-talented rapper who dazzles effortlessly on any genre of music, he started music at a tender age, decided to delve into music professionally in year 2010 and has since been making waves with his gift.

Da Giant is known for making good music through excellent lyrical dexterity, which he also applied to make ‘Mamacita’ a captivating instant hit song.

