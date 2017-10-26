Pages Navigation Menu

Video: Daddy Freeze mocks Timi Dakolo Amidst Side Chic Rumours

Posted on Oct 26, 2017

Singer Timi Dakolo and OAP Freeze are currently battling on Instagram over the issues of tithing, marriage and divorce. The beef stated with Timi Dakolo’s post where he lamented the rate of divorce and how people now make it acceptable. Things escalated from there and Freeze and Timi were deadlocked with shade after shade being…

