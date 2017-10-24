Video: Dammy Krane labels Orezi an “idiot” over hairstyle comment

Nigerian Singer, Dammy Krane has replied Orezi, after he earlier posted that Nigerian artists should not copy his new haircut. On Friday, October 20, Orezi posted a photo of his new hairstyle on his Instagram page, he captioned it “AND THEY SAY THE HAIR IS NOT FINE, WARNING – Thou shall not copy especially all…

The post Video: Dammy Krane labels Orezi an “idiot” over hairstyle comment appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

