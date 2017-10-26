Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: Dj Rocky Ft. Ketchup, Cindy & Peter Miles – Push Back

Posted on Oct 26, 2017

East African musical giant and multiple talented DJ/Producer act; DJ ROCKY(Ugandan) release a new music video (lyrics)  for their hit song PUSH BACK, off his yet to be released album: ULTRA TRAP.

PUSH BACK  has been produced by DJ ROCKY, and mastered by Producer Andre & Herbert Skilss: The song has been written by Ketchup, Cindy & Peter Miles. The Lyrics Video was directed by DJ ROCKY.

