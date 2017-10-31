Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: Eunice U – Great Is Your Name

Posted on Oct 31, 2017

Fresh off the heels of her recently released debut album ‘Happily Victorious (Live)’, International gospel recording artist/songwriter Eunice U issues the audio and video for one of the songs “Great Is Your Name”.

Here is how she describes the song, “A call to worship God like never before. A call to lay all your cares, burdens, obstacles, situations, and circumstances of life into the mighty hands of God who through Jesus has overcome it all for you and I.”

Audio produced by Rodrick Bubba Dowling

Video directed by Akin Alabi

Listen, watch and Download.

 

