VIDEO: Fabz ft. Croxx – My Girl

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Ukraine based Nigerian afrobeats sensation Fabz just released the video for his latest hit single My Girl featuring talented rapper Croxxx.

This clean and dope visuals was directed by Yerins Abraham and shot in Ukraine. Expect more from this hardworking artist but in the main time, enjoy this lovely video and spread the word.

Watch video below:

