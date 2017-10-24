Video: Governance is beyond the governor – Ayodele Fayose

Ayodele Fayose Governor of Ekiti State has said that governance has gone beyond the governor and that Nigerians now read between the line.

Fayose speaking in this video also said that many governors who go on foreign trips were only deceiving the people asking what investment have they brough to the the people.

The post Video: Governance is beyond the governor – Ayodele Fayose appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

