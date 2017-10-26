VIDEO: Kcee Ft. Sauti Sol – Wine For Me
Five Star Music artiste, Kcee, unleashes the cultural and cultural visuals to “Wine For Me” featuring Kenyan Afro-pop band Sauti Sol.
Wine For Me, is off his recently released album titled “Attention To Detail”.
Watch and enjoy!
The post VIDEO: Kcee Ft. Sauti Sol – Wine For Me appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!