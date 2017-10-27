VIDEO: M.I Abaga – You Rappers Should Fix Up Your Lives

African rapper MI Abaga releases visuals for his latest single “You Rappers Should Fix Up Your Lives”.

With song getting massive Buzz from Nigerian rappers and Getting different Cover’s From notable Rappers, M.I Dishes out the visuals to show more clear-view and Puts out more point in place.

Watch the video and share your views.

