Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VIDEO: M.I Abaga – You Rappers Should Fix Up Your Lives

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in Music, News | 0 comments

African rapper MI Abaga releases visuals for his latest single “You Rappers Should Fix Up Your Lives”.

With song getting massive Buzz from Nigerian rappers and Getting different Cover’s From notable Rappers, M.I Dishes out the visuals to show more clear-view and Puts out more point in place.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

AUDIO DOWNLOAD

Watch the video and share your views.

The post VIDEO: M.I Abaga – You Rappers Should Fix Up Your Lives appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.