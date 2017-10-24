Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: Ma’cherie – Meal Eatry

Posted on Oct 24, 2017

“Meal Eatry” Official Video. This masterpiece is a rap freestyle by female producer and musician “Ma’cherie” AKA “Mz. Yada beatz” as a follow up to her last single “Miss Independent”.

Directed by AdamsGUD.

