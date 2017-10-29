VIDEO: MceeDon – My Love
USA based Nigerian Singer Mceedon formerly known as McDonald presents the visuals for ”my love” his latest Single. The Video was directed by Wale Champion.
Buy ”My love” On Itunes. IG: @mceedon , Twitter : @ Mceedon , FB: Mceedon.
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
Video below:
