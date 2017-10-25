Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: MCskill ThaPreacha – Man in the Mirror Ft. Freeborn | Kill M.I

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

After building up anticipation for the XYZ directed music video with a 30-seconds trailer few weeks ago, Nigerian rapper “MCskill ThaPreacha” finally unleashes the politically charged video for his Stormatique produced single “Man in the Mirror” which features soul singer “Freeborn”. The fan-favorite song from his last album “Diary of a Supernatural” retains its socially […]

