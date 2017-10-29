Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Video: Peter Okoye opens up about Family feud and Split from brother Paul

Posted on Oct 29, 2017 in Entertainment, Music | 0 comments

Peter Okoye a.k.a Mr P formerly of the P-Square group has shed more light on the ongoing family feud as well as his split from his twin brother and partner. The artiste who sat down in an exclusive interview with Vibeng to promote his new single ‘Cool it down’, said the Okoye Brothers feud has…

The post Video: Peter Okoye opens up about Family feud and Split from brother Paul appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.