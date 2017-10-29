VIDEO: Popito Ft Solidstar & Yung L – Call Me
One of Nigeria’s finest producer and singer, Popito {PB} drops video for the hot blazing single, “call me” ft Solidstar & Yung L,Directed by Adams GuD.
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
Check on the video and enjoy.
The post VIDEO: Popito Ft Solidstar & Yung L – Call Me appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!